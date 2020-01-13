Ishan dupes music promoter?

By Edwin Nhukarume

Music promoter Sevious Pasipanodya of SVS International is demanding his money back from an Afro pop artiste Ishan who failed to show up for the gig dubbed Summer Slam in South Afrcia last year in September.

Pasipanodya said he paid R10000 for flight tickets and undisclosed performance fee but Ishan did not show up.

He also revealed that Ishan had agreed to pay back the money but up to now he has not yet settled the debt.

The Kure singer’s publicist Gamuchirai Chogugudza said their refusal to attend the gig was for safety reasons.

“Ishan couldn’t go for Summer Slam because we were worried about what was happening by that time in South Africa.

“It was during the time of xenophobia so we could not risk.

“And the claims that Ishan could not find his passport during the time of travelling are not true and we are scrutinising the contract we agreed on about refunding.

“So we are yet to finalise our stance on whether we are paying back the money or there could be some other arrangements,” said Chogugudza.

Pasipanodya said he is not happy with the lack of professionalism from Ishan since he accepted to come for the show and failed to turn up.

He also revealed that the major reason why Ishan did not attend the show was because his passport was missing by the time he wanted to travel.

“I am greatly disappointed with these artistes that are lacking professionalism in the music industry.

“I had made a deal with Ishan for him to perform at the show.

“They agreed up to the extent that I paid the flight tickets worth R10 000 and money for performance fee I cannot disclose now.

“Surprisingly, he did not show up claiming about fear of xenophobia but the main reason is his passport was missing by the time he had to travel according to the close sources who gave me information,” said Pasipanodya.

“When an artiste encounters a problem he should alert the promoters so we can find an alternative.

“I am disappointed, up to now he hasn’t refunded me my money and he has been evasive since September.

“These guys should be serious if they want to progress in this music industry,” he added. H-Metro