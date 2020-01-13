Chivayo hits back at appeal

By Mathew Masinge

Intratrek Zimbabwe boss, Wicknell Chivayo, has hit back at the State after a recent Supreme Court appeal against his high profile acquittal on $5,6 million fraud charges.

The State has appealed against the March 20 2019 ruling made by Justice Owen Tagu who cleared Intratrek Zimbabwe and its boss of all corruption charges laid by the Zimbabwe Power Company over Gwanda Solar project obligations.

Justice Tagu had ruled that both Chivayo and Intratrek had no case to answer and if the State proceeded with prosecution it would scare away any potential investors.

Chivayo is now seeking to have the application dismissed on grounds that it is irregular and was allegedly filed without his knowledge.

He has cited Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi and Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube as respondents whilst Registrars for High Court and Supreme Court are interested parties.

“The applicants seek the rectification of the record of appeal by the inclusion of documents that the learned (High Court) judge had regard to by reference to related matters.

“It is important that such documents be part of the record,” wrote Chivayo in his papers.

The State is of the view that Justice Tagu misdirected himself when he handed down his judgment and hope to overturn the outcome before the court of appeals.

The matter is still pending. H Metro