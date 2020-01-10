Top cop ‘drills’ married subordinate . . . Hands over ‘underwear gift’ as token to lover’s hubby

By Fungai Muderere

A senior police officer based at Drill Hall’s Traffic Section in Bulawayo has been caught behind enemy lines following revelations that he was allegedly “drilling” his married junior in exchange for favours at work.

The also married Inspector Jamezweni Masuku is accused of being involved in a six months long steamy relationship with his wedded subordinate Constable Mejury Gwangwava.

The illicit relationship was discovered by Gwangwava’s husband, Ebony Nyoni after he stumbled on love messages and audio recordings of the two adulterers.

During their alleged extra-marital affair, Masuku (40), probably as a way of showing his affection towards his married subordinate, was pampering her with t-shirts which are usually reserved for senior members in the police force.

The underwear gift Insp Masuku gave to Ebony Nyoni

In exchange, among other things, Gwangwava bought her superior-cum lover half a dozen of male mini briefs.

After their love boat was capsized by Gwangwava’s husband, the police supremo reportedly confessed that he was indeed exploring the hidden goodies of his married workmate.

After being confronted he burnt five of the undergarments and brazenly handed over the remaining one to Nyoni because he had never donned it.

Gwangwava openly confirmed the adulterous relationship to B-Metro, saying she was madly in love with her boss before the illicit relationship was discovered by her husband.

Shockingly, she said she had lost count of the occasions the senior cop had poked her.

“It’s true that I have been involved in an extra-marital relationship with Inspector Masuku for the past six months until it was discovered by husband (Ebony) through text messages and audio recordings which we were exchanging.

“As a way of showing my undying love for him I bought him six undergarments. I also did it so as to gain favours like being assigned to do VID duties and getting time off duty. I slept with Inspector Masuku countless times and I regret doing it.

“I know that I am not the only female constable that Inspector Masuku was seeing,” said a remorseful Gwangwava while pleading with this publication not to publish their names.

Contacted for a comment a hostile Inspector Masuku could neither confirm nor deny his alleged adulterous relationship with his junior.

“You want to talk to me and why are you doing so over the phone? If you got an issue come let’s meet at the office,” he said before he hung up his mobile phone.

After this reporter refused to go to his office, he later sent messages via WhatsApp saying: “ . . . I don’t know the full facts of the allegations you are talking about . . . be specific and you will get the answers you need”.

Inspector Masuku thought of playing a hide and seek game with this publication not knowing that it is in possession of audio recordings of him acknowledging that he strayed into Nyoni’s “private property”

A devastated Nyoni said he started suspecting his wife’s infidelity in June last year until he discovered it two weeks ago.

“I started suspecting mid last year after we had some problems in our marriage. I could tell all that because of my wife’s actions. Two weeks ago, I stumbled on love messages in her phone in which she was exchanging with her boss Inspector Masuku.

“When I threatened to divorce her that is when she confessed that she was having an affair with her superior. Sometime last year, they once used my car to go to a football match at Barbourfields Stadium,” said a heartbroken Nyoni.

Nyoni demanded R15 000 from Insp Masuku as compensation for bedding his wife.

“So far he has only given me R5 000. I doubt if I’m going to get the balance as I’m now continuously being threatened by several people,” he said.

In an undercover interview on Friday last week, Inspector Masuku’s wife, Assistant Inspector Constance Mugomeza-Masuku who is stationed at Entumbane Police Station’s community relations department also confirmed that her husband was a “womaniser”.

“Such findings are not new to me. Masuku is a womaniser. Five years ago, he was transferred from Harare after it was discovered that he was in love with someone’s wife.

“It took me over a year to come and join him here in Bulawayo. Sometimes I wonder what is really pushing him to engage in extra-marital relationships. We have three children together and I have never heard of this woman (Gwangwava). She is not on the list of women that I know that my husband is seeing behind my back,” she said.

She further said they were now on separation with Inspector Masuku as a result of his alleged infidelity.

“I separated with him (Inspector Masuku) long back. I don’t just divulge information to people I don’t know. You should have gathered everything on the first day you saw me,” said a shaky Mugomeza before her mobile phone went silent. B-Metro