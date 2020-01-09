Zupco bus accident victims named

By Mkhululi Ncube

Police have released names of two of the three people who died on Tuesday when a Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) bus veered off the road and overturned near Bulawayo.

The bus was enroute to Bulawayo from Beitbridge when the accident occurred at the 25km peg along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road near Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage.

Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said 21 people were injured in the accident and are admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

“Police have identified two of the deceased as Ben Moyo and Bhekimpilo Moyo whose ages were not given. Both are from Bulawayo. We are yet to identify the other body of a female adult passenger,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

He attributed the accident to human error.

“The accident happened at about 4.45pm. Our preliminary investigations reveal that the bus was speeding on a slippery road,” he said.

Chief Inspector Ndebele urged drivers to be cautious on the roads.

Meanwhile, our Midlands Bureau reports that two people died on the spot while several others were injured when a Gweru bound cross-border bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota fun cargo just after Shangani River along the Bulawayo-Gweru Highway yesterday morning.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko said the driver of the Botswana based bus was trying to overtake when the accident occurred at around 2am yesterday.

“Two people in the fun cargo died on the spot while four other passengers who were in the same car were seriously injured,” he said.

Insp Goko said passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries.

“The injured people were rushed to Gweru Provincial hospital and most of those who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged,” he said.

Insp Goko urged drivers to be always cautious and avoid over-taking on blind rises.

“It is important for drivers to always observe and obey road traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents,” said Insp Goko. The Chronicle