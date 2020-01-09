Top army officer arrested by Zaac over fraud allegations

By Blessed Mhlanga

Zimbabwe Defence Forces director of procurement, Peter Muchakadzi and two other officers have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on fraud allegations.

Muchakadzi, responsible for procurement of the combined needs of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force, was arrested following calls to probe military fat cats who were allegedly looting food stuffs, fuel and accessories at military barracks.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure confirmed the arrest of Muchakadzi, but could not give details of the charges.

“I can confirm that Zacc has arrested the ZDF director of procurement and two of his officers,” he said.

Muchakadzi was last night being held at Mabelreign Police Station and is expected to appear in court today, where the full charges will be presented.

Recently, there were reports that 30 tonnes of beef meant for Mbalabala Recruitment and Training Depot had gone missing.

Highly-placed sources said ZDF Commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda is battling high-level corruption within the military, where fuel and other accessories are reportedly disappearing under his watch.

“He is a strict person who does not accept corruption. A number of army officers have been court-martialled and sent home after being caught on the wrong side, but there seems to be a huge appetite for corruption within the high-ranking officers,” a source said. NewsDay