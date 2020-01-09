Man up for raping girl (13)

By Wellington Dengu

A Harare man appeared before a Mbare court yesterday on allegations of raping a minor half his age.

Walter Manyere (26) pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place on December 18 last year.

Mr Mambanje remanded Manyere in custody to today to allow the court to bring in witnesses.

Manyere pleaded with the court to grant him bail, arguing that the 13-year-old girl had lied to him that she was over 18.

Mr Mambanje said Manyere was likely to abscond court due to the gravity of the offence.

“In most cases, crimes of this nature need to be investigated thoroughly for fair delivery of justice because as it stands, Manyere gave evidence to support his side that the girl did not tell him her exact age, but we have not had an admission from her that she lied about her age,” he said.

“There is a danger that if Manyere is granted bail, he could harm the girl since they live in the same area. So, on those grounds the court finds it befitting not to grant Manyere bail.”

Prosecutor Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe said on December 18 last year, and at a tuckshop in Budiriro, Manyere unlawfully and intentionally had sex with the minor. The Herald