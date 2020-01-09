Man suffocates 101 year-old grandfather to death for refusing to pray for him

By Walter Mswazie

A 47-year-old Chivi man allegedly sat on top of his sleeping 101-year-old grandfather and suffocated him for refusing to pray for him, police have confirmed.

David Chokureva of Mhosva Village under Headman Chipindu allegedly forced open the door to Maribha Chaka’s bedroom in the wee hours of the night. He attempted to wake the elderly man up who was fast asleep, together with his wife but he did not respond.

This angered Chokureva and he allegedly sat on top of his victim, weighing heavily on the centenarian leading to his death by suffocation.