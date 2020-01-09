Man in court over shooting incident at Mashwede Village in Glen View

By Prosper Dembedza

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of shooting and injuring a security guard at Mashwede Village in Glen View.

Tawanda Trymore Jarnett (34) is facing charges of attempted murder.

Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa remanded Jarnett on $500 bail and ordered him to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The court heard that on January 4, Jarnett was drinking beer with his friends at Mashwede Village along Highglen Road in Glen View 8, Harare.

It is alleged that Jarnett had a misunderstanding with fellow patrons.

The court heard that during the scuffle Jarnett pulled out a Tokarev pistol (serial number 184999) and fired one shot into the air to scare away his adversaries.

It was the State’s case that other imbibers and security guards tried to disarm Jarnett, who subsequently fired another shot and hit a security guard identified as Edward Mapfurirwa on the upper right arm biceps.

The court heard that Jarnett was a holder of a firearm certificate number 553408A which was issued by the Controller of Firearms for the Tokarev pistol.

It is alleged that the firearm certificate was issued for the purpose of protection of cash in transit only.

The court heard that Jarnett failed to comply with the conditions under which his firearm certificate was issued by taking it to a bar. The Herald