Briton agrees Bosso deal

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders have announced the appointment of 59-year-old Briton Mark Harrison as their new head coach, taking over from Dutchman Hendrik Pieter de Jongh.

Harrison, whose managerial career started in 1994 with Stafford Rangers in the United Kingdom, penned a two-year deal with Bosso up to December 2021.

“I am glad to announce that the club has agreed terms with Mark Harrison to fill the existing position in our technical team. Harrison, who is not new to Zimbabwean football, is the Highlanders technical manager with immediate effect pending granting of a work permit by the authorities. He will be officially unveiled as soon as he arrives in the country to take up his duties,” Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe announced in a Press release yesterday.

He said Harrison, who was a goalkeeper during his playing days and kept goals for Southampton between 1977 and 1979 and a number of teams in the UK before ending his playing career at South African side Hellenic in 1989, emerged as the best candidate.

“Considering our philosophy as a club and his style of football, he emerged as the best institutional fit to take up the huge responsibility. He will work with the existing club technical structures and general staff, which includes juniors, developmental team and first team coaches.

“We would like to welcome Mark and wish him all the best at Highlanders. I would also like to thank in advance our sponsors NetOne, partners Nyaradzo, members, fans and all other stakeholders for the support that you will give Harrison as he begins a new journey with the club,” Mhlophe said.

A holder of a Uefa A coaching badge, Harrison also previously managed the Bangladesh national team from 2000-2001, coached South African sides Mpumalanga Black Aces, African Warriors, Bay Stars, Chippa United and Golden Arrows. He also had a two-year stint with Township Rollers in Botswana.

In Zimbabwe he headed the Caps United (2015) and Harare City dugouts. The Englishman quit just four months into his marriage with Makepekepe citing non-payment of his salary.

Harrison becomes the third Briton to take charge of Bosso after Bobby Clark and the late Eddie May, who both brought instant success to Bosso during their tenure. The Chronicle