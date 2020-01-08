Police warn against dead bodies’ pictures

Arron Nyamayaro

Recording scenes of fatal road traffic accidents, dead bodies, suicides, drowning and other gory scenes is unlawful, police has warned.

In a statement, Deputy National Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka made a passionate plea to the public to refrain from recording such scenes and post them on social media.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with some members of the public who record video footage or photograph scenes of road traffic accidents, scenes of murder or other heinous crimes and later post the footage on social media platforms,” said Chief Supt Chishaka.

“Images of dead bodies, wreckages and other sensitive scenes are then peddled on social media without regard to the negative effects.

“Some of the recordings are alarming and may cause despondency while others are not suitable for people of nervous disposition.

“Let us be considerate, imagine receiving the passing on of a dear beloved on social media. Think about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Supt Chishaka said the cracking down on machete wielding gangs by the ZRP is bearing fruit following several arrests being recorded in different parts of the country.

“Police in Shurugwi have arrested Edson Siyaliki Nyathi, 24, of Dark City and Kudakwashe Ndlela, 19, of Dhija village in connection with nine acses of robbery in which they terrorized their victims using machetes and other weapons,” said Chief Supt Chishaka.

“Between 01 December 2019 to 01 January 2020, the two suspects and their accomplice who is still at larghe, went on a rampage committing a spate of armed robbery acses in and around Shurugwi.

“They would threaten victims with knives, machetes, an axe and rob them of mainly cellphones and cash.

“In one case the victim was struck on the head with a machete and he sustained a deep cut while three other victims were indiscriminately stabbed with a knife.

“The suspectes got away with property and cash valued ZWL30 800, US$2 900 and 6 bags of gold ore.

“On 2nd January 2020, police tracked and arrested the suspects at their hide out near Peak Mine in Shurugwi and recovered one Okapi knife, a machete, an axe, a whip, four cellphones, torches and various clothes.

“On 5th January 2020, police were called to restore order at a mine in Inyathi where artisanal miners had turned violent.

“Police presence did not deter the unruly conduct as the mob surrounded and started attacking the police officers with machetes and other weapons,” said Chief Supt Chishaka.

He said a 23 year-old man armed with an axe and knobkerrie was shot in the melee and later succumbed to the injuries while five others were arrested.

Chief Supt Chishaka warned unscrupulous elements engaging in the use of machetes or other weapons to commit crime that the full wrath of the law will certainly catch up with them. H-Metro