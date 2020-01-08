Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mnangagwa won’t fly out as he goes on annual leave

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has finally taken his annual three-week vacation, promising not to leave the country during the sojourn.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects Russian honour guards during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on January 14, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

In a statement by Acting Chief Secretary in the President’s Office George Charamba, Mnangagwa will leave Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in charge before Vice President Kembo Mohadi takes over.

Chiwenga, who has now assumed Acting presidency, is reportedly in China for a ‘medical check up’ and there has been no word about his return.

For two years since taking over as president, Mnangagwa has made headlines for spending millions of taxpayers’ dollars globetrotting on chartered flights. NewsDay

