We’re not releasing contracted players: Bosso

By Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS have declared that they will not be entertaining any transfer requests from players with running contacts amid rumours that up to six first-team players want to leave the club.

Rumours of senior players intending to transfer gathered momentum yesterday as FC Platinum unveiled former Bosso coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh.

It is believed some of the players had built strong ties with the Dutchman and are eager to re-unite with the gaffer in Zvishavane.

Speaking at his unveiling yesterday, De Jongh said news of him “raiding” Bosso was just rumours.

Highlanders’ communications officer Ronald Moyo said the club was holding onto all its contracted players.

“Our position as a club is very clear, we are not in the mood to release any contracted player. We won’t be entertaining any transfer requests from contracted players. The only players who will be allowed to move are those whose contracts have run out,” said Moyo.

Ben Musaka, Munyaradzi Chitambwe, McClive Phiri and Denzel Khumalo are the only players whose contracts have expired.

Phiri is said to be headed for Chicken Inn and his deal is almost done.

Khumalo together with defender Peter Muduhwa, Prince Dube and Tinashe Makanda are some of the players believed to be on the FC Platinum radar.

Chitambwe and Musaka, who played cameo roles last season, are seemingly on their way out of the club.

The other player on his way out is goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda, who has been linked with Zambian side Buildcon FC.

Bosso, who have been somehow quiet in the transfer market, are expected to name their new head coach in the next few days.

Highlanders are believed to have agreed terms with former Harare City and Caps United coach Mark Harrison.

Bosso have also been linked with the Bulawayo Chiefs’ trio of goalkeeper David Bizabani, defender Malvin Mkolo and striker Farau Matare. Another Chiefs player believed to be on Bosso’s wish list is left-back Brandon Mpofu who is managed by Methembe Ndlovu.

Former FC Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane and veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa are also believed to be on their way to Bosso.

Bosso are yet to make an official announcement on new acquisitions. The Chronicle