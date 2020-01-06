Nassim Akrour: Ex-Algeria striker scores on Chambery debut aged 45

Former Algeria striker Nassim Akrour has signed for French third-tier side Chambery and scored on his debut at the age of 45.

Akrour has been without a club since leaving Ligue 2 side Annecy six months ago and was on target as Chambery won a friendly on Saturday.

He is the all-time leading scorer for French side Grenoble with 110 goals in 312 appearances over two stints from 2005 to 2010 and 2013 to 2016.

The France-born player began his professional career in 1995 at French lower-league side Olympique Noisy-le-Sec before moving to England’s lower divisions with Sutton United and Woking.

He returned to France in 2000 when he signed for Istres, who he also had two stints with.

He played 18 times for Algeria including at the 2002 and 2004 Africa Cup of Nations finals. BBC Sports