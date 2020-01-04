Rusike on the move in Zambia….. joins ZESCO United

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwean midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike has crossed the floor in Zambia to join the country’s Super League football champions ZESCO United on a two-year contract.

The club’s chief executive Richard Mulenga revealed that they have reached an agreement with the 30-year-old, who has been in the books of rivals Zanaco for the past two seasons.

Mulenga said in a statement that the Ndola-based club was delighted to have Rusike as an addition to their attacking arsenal. ZESCO have won the last three league titles in Zambia to take their tally to eight.

The side have participated regularly in the CAF interclub competitions in the last decade, with four Champions League appearances and three in the Confederation Cup.

“ZESCO United Football Club wishes to announce the signing of Zimbabwean international midfielder, Tafadzwa Paul Rusike, on a two-year contract.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the signing of Tafadzwa Rusike on a two-year contract. Rusike is a quality player whom we expect to add great value to ZESCO United Football Club,” Mulenga said.

Rusike is expected to join the club this month subject to medical examinations. The former CAPS United and Dynamos midfielder said he was excited to join the FAZ/MTN Super League champions.

The diminutive midfielder managed to transform himself ever since he made the move to Zambia in 2017 after winning the Castle Lager Premiership title with CAPS United the previous year.

“I am delighted to join this great football club and looking forward to winning trophies with them. ZESCO United is a fantastic club that has dominated the Zambian league for some time now and they are one of the big teams in Africa. As such I am happy to join them.”

Rusike becomes the second player to be signed by ZESCO United after landing Congolese prolific striker Chris Mugalu on a two-year contract. The Chronicle