Man tired of dragging lover from ex-hubby’s house

By Hazel Marimbiza

A man from Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Mabutweni regrets marrying a divorced woman as she is now in the habit of visiting her ex-husband to sleep with him.

Precious Ndlovu has been a troubled man ever since he moved in with his wife because every time he comes back from work his wife will be in Njabulo Nsingo’s house.

The issue resulted in Ndlovu insulting and assaulting Nsingo; as such Nsingo resorted to applying for a protection order so as to shield himself from Ndlovu.

“Ndlovu is now in love with my ex-wife and is assuming that I am still in love with her because she usually comes to my place of residence looking for one of my tenants. I am now scared for my life because Ndlovu comes to my home carrying weapons and threatens to stab me with a knife. I no longer want him to come to my place of residence,” said Nsingo.

In his response Ndlovu said he is angry because whenever he demanded to know where his wife spends her time she would lie and say she will be hanging with friends. He only discovered the truth after getting a tip off from neighbours who told him his wife spends her time at Nsingo’s house.

“I went to Nsingo’s house to look for my wife and to my surprise I found her there with Nsingo. I had to drag her out of his house. She gave me an excuse saying she will be talking to her friends who are Nsingo’s tenants but that is not true because I have caught her several times in Nsingo’s house,” said a teary Ndlovu.

Western Commonage Magistrate Urgent Vundla ordered Ndlovu to refrain from assaulting and threatening Nsingo. He also ordered Ndlovu to stay away from Nsingo’s house. B-Metro