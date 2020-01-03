Gunman kills SA-based lecturer

An unknown gunman in a car parked in the middle of the road shot and killed a Chipinge man in front of his relatives and friends a few hours into the New Year.

South Africa-based lecturer Sam Mambande, who was celebrating the arrival of 2020 at a popular pub in Chipinge’s Gaza high-density suburb, was shot in the forehead and died on the spot. Police have launched a manhunt for the killer.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were appealing for information from the public to help arrest the killer, who was in a blue Honda Fit.

Mambande and some relatives were driving home in a Honda Civic after seeing the New Year set in at the pub.

They saw the Honda Fit blocking the road and Mambande got out and approached the driver to see what the problem was.

The killer got out of his car, pulled out his gun, shot Mambande and drove off.

The relatives are reported to have taken down the registration number of the Honda Fit before the assailant sped off. Police were called and took Mambande’s body to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Mambande had reportedly come back home from South Africa not only for the holiday, but to bury his mother who died a week ago. The Herald