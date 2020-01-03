Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Gambian president forms new political party

8,786 0

Gambian President Adama Barrow created a new political party on Tuesday, according to the country’s electoral authority, in a move that would allow him to contest future elections unhindered.

President Adama Barrow won the December 2016 election by beating exiled authoritarian former leader Yahya Jammeh, who fled Gambia after regional militaries launched an operation to remove him.
President Adama Barrow won the December 2016 election by beating exiled authoritarian former leader Yahya Jammeh, who fled Gambia after regional militaries launched an operation to remove him.

The president has formally registered the National Peoples Party, with himself as its leader, Joe Colley, the communications director for The Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission, told AFP.

The announcement comes as the Barrow’s relationship with his former political party – the country’s largest – has deteriorated, and during mounting calls for him to step down

After a coalition of parties agreed to back him, Barrow defeated former autocrat Yahya Jammeh in elections in the tiny West African state in 2016.

Related Articles

Bhasikiti quits politics, eyes farming

30,644 14

Tom Saintfiet: ‘I won’t beg players to play for…

8,759 1

US bars entry of ousted Gambian leader Jammeh

20,231 6

War vets switch horses to Chamisa

29,083 422

Their agreement stipulated that Barrow quit his United Democratic Party to stand as an independent, and step down after three years of leading an interim government, an AFP journalist said.

But The Gambia has been increasingly divided over whether Barrow should step down or not.

Presidential terms last five years in the former British colony.

At the end of September, part of Barrow’s original coalition agreed to support him completing a five-year term.

Two parties, including the UDP, have rejected the move, however.

Thousands of protesters also took to the streets this month demanding that Barrow honour his pledge and step down on January 19 – the three-year anniversary of his swearing-in.

Forming a new party would allow Barrow to contest elections without relying on parties such as the UDP, an AFP journalist said. – AFP.

You might also like More from author