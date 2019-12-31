Honda Fit driver jailed for kidnap, robbery and failed rape

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A HONDA Fit driver has been sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping and robbing a passenger after failing to rape her at knife-point as she was on her menstrual cycle.

Jonathan Mpofu (36) from New Lobengula suburb in Bulawayo robbed the woman of groceries valued at $624.

He appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Ms Sibongile Marondedze, who sentenced him to five years in jail for kidnapping, attempted rape, robbery and theft charges.

Mpofu will however serve an effective three years in jail after two years were suspended on condition that he is not within the next five years convicted of a similar offence.

Mpofu begged for lenience saying he is already serving another eight years in prison for another case.

“I have four children that need to be taken care of Your Worship, five more years is too long. I was sentenced to eight years in prison at Tredgold Courts for theft,” he said.

Prosecuting, Ms Samantha Gubede said on February 10 this year, the complainant boarded an Emakhandeni suburb-bound Honda Fit in the city centre driven by Mpofu which had five passengers.

She said Mpofu dropped all the other passengers and remained with the complainant.

“On their way to the complainant’s place, Mpofu diverted the route to Siyepambili Drive near Ngozi Mine dump site and demanded sex at knife point,” said Ms Gubede.

She said Mpofu unbuttoned the complainant’s pair of trousers only to discover she was menstruating.

“Mpofu then robbed the complainant of her groceries that included 1kg of biscuits, Cremora powdered milk, pilchards fish, soap, noodles, Cerevita and cornflakes,” said Ms Gubede.

The complainant reported the robbery and police investigations led to the arrest of Mpofu. The Chronicle