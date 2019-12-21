Soldiers threaten to kill Mugabe’s CIO relative

By Nqobani Ndlovu

Two soldiers based in Hwange allegedly threatened to kill a State spy bearing a Mugabe surname after accusing him of being related to the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Sindiso Nkomo and Philani Nyoni allegedly threatened to kill Tawanda Mugabe in an act of revenge, claiming the late President had also killed thousands in the region.

The incident took place on December 8, 2019 at Cricket Club in Hwange.

This emerged during their court appearance before Hwange magistrate Aelene Munamati, who found the pair guilty and fined them $100 each.

Munamati also slapped them with a wholly suspended two-month jail sentence.

The State, led by Trymore Chitumbu, said the two soldiers, based at 1.2 Infantry Battalion in Hwange, took offence when they heard that an officer from the Office of the President and Cabinet had a Mugabe surname.

“The accused persons approached the complainant after they heard him being called Mugabe by his friend. The accused threatened to kill the complainant, accusing him of being related to the late former President. They said ‘we must kill him because Mugabe killed a lot of people in this region’,” Chitumbu said.

The pair reportedly beat up Mugabe, resulting in their arrest.

The late former President, Mugabe, has largely been blamed for the 1980s Gukurahundi mass killings in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces after he deployed a North Korea-trained Fifth Brigade in the region to ostensibly fight dissidents.

The arrest of the two soldiers comes after the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) raised concern over cases of indiscipline among its officers.

ZNA Chief of Staff Quartermaster Staff, Major-General Hlanganani Dube recently said cases of indiscipline were rising.

“I strongly feel obliged to express the command element’s concern over repeated acts of indiscipline by some of our members,” Dube was quoted saying during a recent speech and prize giving ceremony of Inter Formation and Unit Drill Competitions held at Headquarters 5 Brigade.

“We continue to experience an increase in the number of members involved in crimes committed both within and outside the organisation. Such acts of indiscipline must end immediately. Severe punishments will always be applied for any deviation from our set standards.” NewsDay