Kuda Mutsvene, new wife stronger

By Nyasha Kada

Gospel musician Kuda Mutsvene is still with his new wife despite being accused of wrecking a UK couple’s marriage.

Mutsvene, who recently paid bride price for his wife Michelle, was reportedly to have lost his wife after the accusations emerged.

The accusations surfaced just a few days after he had paid lobola and word on the street was his in-laws came to get their daughter back as a result of the disturbing adulterous news.

Mutsvene dismissed the news saying he and wife are still together and their relationship is even now stronger.

“I am still with my wife and she has not gone anywhere.

“She still loves me and I still love her very much despite all the accusations.

“She knows what comes with being a public figure and some of these stories are made just to tarnish or pull down one’s image.

“The good thing is it never destroyed us but made us stronger and our love for each other continues to grow,” said Mutsvene.

Mutsvene added that he said he has put that all behind him and is now concentrating on his music career.

He revealed that he would be releasing new music just before Christmas.

“I have a new rhumba song that I will be releasing just before Christmass, it’s called “NdiMweya mutsvene.”

Mutsvene is popular for his songs like Ndinonzwa mazwi, Zarurai masuwo and Mweya mutsvene among others. H-Metro