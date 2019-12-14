Marry Chiwenga arrested over “fraud, misrepresentation and money laundering”

Marry Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and detained at Rhodesville Police Station on allegations of “fraud, misrepresentation and money laundering.”

A tweet by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono claims “The laundering charge involves buying a home in South Africa. Police sources say that she was detained this evening.”

Chin’ono further tweeted that “ZACC is charging Marry Chiwenga with misrepresentation saying she approached the Judge President George Chiweshe and said her husband wanted a marriage officer to solemnise their marriage. The marriage officer is Munamato Mutevedzi.

“ZACC accuses her of soiling the VP’s name,” Chin’ono tweeted.

Chiwenga recently filed for divorce soon after he returned from a complex medical procedure for an undisclosed ailment in China, where he spent over 4 months.

He reportedly accuses the beauty queen of seeking to unfairly profit from his estate after she allegedly tried to persuade him to sign a will in which she would be the biggest beneficiary in the event of his demise.

One source told a weekly paper; “The general was livid when the proposal (to write a will) was made. He was weak and emancipated, but summoned all the energy he had to let Marry know his feelings. He accused her of wanting him dead and even suggested that she could be working with his political rivals to poison or bewitch him,” a government official said.

“He then barred her from seeing him. When arrangements were made for the VP to be flown to China, she was kept in the dark. The general also made it clear that he did not want to see her while in China and that is the reason why she never visited him in Beijing when he was hospitalised there for four months.”

It will concern many Zimbabweans however that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is now being used to settle personal matters by the Vice President.