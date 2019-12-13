Miss Tourism pageant cancelled after accident

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2019 final has been cancelled after some contestants were injured in a road traffic accident on Wednesday in Vumba on their way to Eden Lodge for a boot camp programme.

The pageant was set for tomorrow at Montclair Hotel and Casino in Juliasdale, Nyanga, and the models had been in camp since last weekend.

The accident occurred when a bus carrying nine of the 19 contestants veered off the road.

The nine models and the bus driver sustained injuries and were taken to Murambi Gardens Clinic in Mutare.

The nine are Maria Makelve, Michelle Mupasi, Rutendo Tilda Mafuratidze, Rutendo Amanda Taruvinga, Grace Karimupfumbi, Monalisa Ellen Tafirenyika, Maureen Gondwe, Wendy Maturi and Pauline Marere.

In an interview, MTZ licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda confirmed the accident. She said contrary to information circulating on social media, no one died in the accident.

“There are some injuries, but no deaths were recorded,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

“They are stable as we speak. It is said that on their way to Vumba, the bus developed a mechanical fault before it veered off the road.

“While there have been various scenarios circulating on social media platforms, the finalists are stable and in high spirits.

Their families have been informed and we are grateful for their unconditional support.”

Mpofu-Sibanda said the pageant had been postponed to a later date.

“The finalists are naturally in shock because of the trauma experienced during the accident,” she said.

“At present, we await the doctors to give a full detailed report and assessment of the situation.

The other 10 finalists are fine and are currently booked at a local hotel.

Mpofu-Sibanda assured the nation that they will advise on new dates and a venue once adequate preparations have been made.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2018, Tafadzwa Jaricha remains reigning queen. The Herald