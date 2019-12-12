Actor Modupe basks in Losing Lerato glory

South African actor, poet and producer Kagiso Modupe is basking in the glory of the success of his debut film, Losing Lerato.

The film which is now showing on DStv Box Office, also available in Zimbabwe, occupied the number one spot at Ster-Kinekor’s Carnival City, Wonderpark, Rustenburg, Maponya Mall, Newtown Junction and Festival Mall cinemas on its debut month in September.

In an interview, Modupe, who is popular for his role as Mangi on eTV’s Scandal, said the response his film has been getting is thrilling for a debut film.

“The reception that we have been receiving from the audience is thrilling and humbling at the same time considering that it’s my debut film. I am happy that we and the whole crew which worked to make this happen, did a good job.

“I’d also like to thank the audience which has been supporting us,” Modupe said.

As part of appreciating his staff and crew, Modupe revealed that his production company, Bakwena Productions, will be paying royalties to everyone who worked in the blockbuster movie, a gesture which the African film industry has failed to honour.

“Please note that this is not a bonus. We do not want to sugarcoat it as a bonus. It’s rather what is rightfully due to the artistes as performers and crew. They deserve this after such an amazing contribution to this production,” Modupe said.

Written and produced by Modupe, who also plays the leading role, Losing Lerato is a South African story about a young successful black man who takes matters into his own hands as he fights for the right to see his daughter. His actions put him on a collision course with the police and he finds himself in a high-stakes hostage situation.

“Losing Lerato is a film which tackles real-life issues as the tale is told with honesty and authenticity. It is a film which resonates with anyone who has found himself separated from his child as a result of a vengeful ex-spouse,” Modupe said.

The film features well-known names such as Samela Tyelbooi, Thato Molamu, Connie Chiume, Mandla Gaduka, Don Mlangeni, Nolo Phiri, Fezile Makhanya, Ayanda Borotho and Zandile Msutwana among others.

Viewers in Zimbabwe stand a chance of winning an all-expenses paid holiday if they download the film on DStv Box Office as they will automatically get entered into the draw. The Chronicle