Pasuwa, Mapeza continue to shine

By Grace Chingoma

Former Warriors coaches, Callisto Pasuwa and Norman Mapeza, are illuminating the scene at their foreign clubs.

Pasuwa moved a step closer to winning the league championship in Malawi at the weekend. His Nyasa Big Bullets cleared another hurdle to maintain the top spot in the Malawi top-flight league on Sunday.

The defending champions are one point clear of bitter rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

Bullets edged Silver Stars, courtesy of a solitary strike in the 75th minute. Tomorrow, Pasuwa and his troops will be away to Civil Sporting.

Three rounds of matches are left in the MTN league which concludes on December 22.

Second placed Wanderers also kept the pressure after beating Karonga United 2-1.

Mapeza has also been doing well at South African side Chippa United.

His team beat Cape Town City 1-0 on Saturday and made history as this marked the first time they have kept four clean sheets in the league since moving to Port Elizabeth.

The Chilli Boys had not won a league match, this season, before Mapeza’s arrival.

They have now managed to close the gap between them, and the rest of the Absa Premiership teams, after they had fallen behind in the marathon.

Chippa United fired two coaches — Clinton Larsen and Duran Francis — before settling for Mapeza.

There had been fears Mapeza would not last long at the club because of their reputation of indiscriminately hiring and firing coaches.

This coming weekend, Mapeza’s men host SuperSport, coached by another Zimbabwean gaffer, Kaitano Tembo.

SuperSport United are in second place in the championship race after they defeated Highlands Park 2-0 on Friday night. The Herald