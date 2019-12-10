Man steals from Mugabe farm

By Yemurai Nyarugwe

A 57-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stealing equipment from the late former President Robert Mugabe’s farm.

Maxwell Sunhwa, farm manager at Kaseplan Farm, Pomona, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Yeukai Nzuda and the matter was remanded to December 17.

The state led by Stylon Marufu heard that on November 2 at around 8.30pm Maxwell Muranganwa who is head of the security at Gushungo Holdings, received a phone call from a source informing him that Sunhwa came at the farm with a truck which had no lights on and was fully loaded with agricultural equipment from the farm.

Muranganwa then asked some of his security team to follow the truck so as to find out who was driving and who had stolen from the farm.

The security guards managed to stop the truck near Hatcliff and managed to identify the culprit, Sunhwa.

Muranganwa recovered a Ford tractor engine, starter, pan disc bar, tractor lurb, chain block, charlocks, 8x8m galvanised pipes, 9xcorner poster of security wire, 3x 32mm rolls of mosh wire and 14 iron sheet roofing material.

The state led evidence from Muranganwa, complainant, who told the court that Sunhwa had once come to give them advice on building fowl runs.

“He came and advised us to build more fowl runs and even showed us some of the project that he was working on at his farm.

“We even built some of the fowl runs together, I don’t know how he stole from us,” he said. H-Metro