CBZ trims branches

By Pride Mahlangu

The country’s largest banking group, CBZ Holdings, says it will close its Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street branch in Bulawayo at the end of this month after closing the Tsholotsho branch recently.

The bank’s clients in Tsholotsho now have to travel to Bulawayo when in need of banking hall services. In a statement yesterday, CBZ said with effect from next month Bulawayo Fife Street and Bulawayo JMN Nkomo branches, Chitungwiza Makoni and Chitungwiza Town Centre branches will be merged.

“As such, Chitungwiza Town Centre branch and Bulawayo JMN Nkomo branch will be closed on the 31st of December 2019,” said CBZ.

The bank did not disclose the reasons for trimming the branch network but advised its clients to seek services in nearest branches nationwide.

A number of banks have also reduced their physical branch network, opting for paperless digital services.

Similarly, CBZ encouraged its customers to use digital platforms such as CBZ Touch Mobile App, CBZ Internet Banking, CBZ Smart Point Point-of-Sale terminals and ATMs.

The bank also said its agents will be available to assist all clients when there is a need. The Chronicle