Pasuwa on verge of another league title

By Grace Chingoma

CALLISTO PASUWA is on the brink of winning a sixth straight league title after taking his Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets to the top of the TNM Super League with four games remaining.

Big Bullets have a one-point lead over second-placed Be Forward Wanderers as the Malawian championship race heads towards the finishing line.

Pasuwa arrived in Malawi last season after having won four league championships on the bounce with Dynamos and leading the Zimbabwe national team to the 2017 AFCON finals.

The former Zimbabwe international won his first title with the Malawian club last year after taking over the campaign from Rodgers Yasini, who was apparently fired for failing to meet the target of winning two domestic cups.

The former Warriors mentor settled in quickly and was able to transform the outfit, affectionately known as “The People’s Team,” following a rebuilding exercise at the start of the season.

Pasuwa’s troops have played 26 games, won 17 matches and amassed 58 points.

If Pasuwa retains the title this year, he would have won a league crown in each of the years he has coached a top-flight football club.

Pasuwa’s coaching credentials were horned when he arrived at Dynamos in 2011 and went on to win the league after only four months in charge.

He won the league four times on the bounce.

The former Warriors coach at one point trailed the leading team by seven points this season.

But, a 2-0 victory over Kamuzu Barracks on Wednesday, ensured the team is on course to defend their title.

The league will conclude on December 22 when Nyasa host TN Stars.

Before that Pasuwa will have a busy schedule from this Sunday when he meets Silver Stars, who are in third place.

Next Wednesday Nyasa will host fifth-placed Silver Sporting before playing Moyale Bricks on Sunday.

Interestingly, his contract at the club concludes on December 31.

Yesterday, his manager Gibson Mahachi said the gaffer’s focus was on winning the league.

“He has a contract running until end of the year.

“We are simply focusing on winning the league. What happens afterwards we will see as we go.

“Pasuwa has done very well for himself. He left the local league with four championships, went to Malawi and won one and is on the verge of winning another one.

“When a local coach does well in a foreign land it says a lot about our local football,” said Mahachi. The Herald