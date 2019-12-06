All set for Zimbabwe Young Achievers Awards UK

All is set for the Zimbabwe Young Achievers Awards UK (ZYAAUK) on Saturday.

Organisers say they are partnering with award winning Zimbabwean restaurant eKhaya, in Dudley, West Midlands, to provide attendees with a luxurious experience. (198 Dudley Port, Tipton DY4 7RG)

The awards, which last year brought singer Baba Harare as their headline performer, were set up to celebrate and recognise exceptional young Zimbabweans in the UK.

Inspired by the motto “Our youth is our future” the purpose of the awards is to create a sense of responsibility, innovation and creativity among young Zimbabweans in the UK.

Voting ended on the 31st of October and winners will be recognised for their contributions to their respective industries. The hosts on the night are Nommie and Daks.

Tickets are on sale at (https://www.zyaauk.co.uk/events-1/zimbabwe-young-achievers-awards-gala-dinner-2019) and proceeds will be used to build a sporting academy in Zimbabwe.