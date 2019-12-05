Zimnat launches bureau de change

Insurance firm, Zimnat said on Tuesday it had broadened focus into the bureau de change business, following in the footsteps of several companies.

To be known as ZFC Bureau de Change, the company will be involved in both foreign exchange and money transfer services.

“The idea of coming up with ZFX was born out of the need to ensure we provide a holistic financial service for our customers,” said Zimnat chief executive Mustafa Sachak.

“In that vein we have also partnered with World Remit to ensure that our customers can also receive money from their benefactors in the diaspora and be able to change it under one roof.”

Zimnat, until now, only offered wealth management and investment services, general insurance, life assurance, asset management and microfinance. — New Ziana.