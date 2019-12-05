Chegutu Pirates’ Takawira dies

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Former Chegutu Pirates chairman and farmer, Percy Takawira, has died. He was 48.

Takawira served the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League side as an administrator, taking up several roles for nearly a decade, before he took a break.

He died at Chegutu Hospital from injuries he sustained after an accident along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Chegutu Pirates vice-secretary, Godfrey Mlambo, said the Chegutu community have been robbed of a person who was passionate about developing football.

“We are sad that we have lost our former chairman, Takawira, who worked with the team for many years in different administrative capacities,’’ said Mlambo.

“He held several administrative roles from secretary, vice-chairman and chairman during his reign. ‘’He had taken a break from football but was always behind the team in good and in bad times.

“He relinquished his role late last year after he asked for a short break but we always looked up to him whenever we needed advice and morale support.

‘’He groomed me to become the vice-chairman at some point after I was the secretary for the supporters.’’ Mourners are gathered at his Maguti Farm at Chanton along Bayhorse Road in Chegutu West. The Herald