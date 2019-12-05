5 killed in accident

By Walter Mswazie

Five people died, three on the spot, while 11 were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in overturned after the driver lost control near Morgenster Hospital in Masvingo yesterday morning, police have confirmed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the crash happened at around 5 AM.

The driver allegedly fled from the scene and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were rushed to Morgenster Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The condition of the injured is said to be critical.

He said the commuter omnibus had 16 passengers.

“I can confirm there was a fatal road traffic accident at 31 km along Morgenster-Masvingo Road. The driver of the kombi was travelling towards Masvingo and allegedly lost control of the vehicle,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the Toyota Hiace hit a tree, veered off the road to the right side, rolled once and landed on its right side killing three people on the spot.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the driver who was only identified as Takudza Chipindu fled from the scene.

“Surprisingly, the driver ran away after the accident yet we expect him to cooperate with the police. We have however launched a manhunt and the long arm of the law will catch up with him,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi advised the motoring public to be extra cautious when travelling on national roads, especially towards the festive season.

“Motorists should just be responsible and drive cautiously without speeding. They should learn to be responsible so that they make sure that they do not cause unnecessary road carnage which has claimed many lives.” The Chronicle