Waimutambisa tops Trace Africa

By Zolani Nleya

Popular Urban grooves artiste Nox Guni is riding high on the Trace Africa video charts with his song titled Waimutambisa featuring Zimdancehall sensation Freeman on pole position.

The song which sparked a lot of controversy upon its release has been on number one on the chart show.

The Ndinonyara singer said he is on cloud nine and is thankful to all the fans who have been voting for the track to be there.

“I can simply say thank you to all who have been voting for the track to be on Trace Africa and l could not have done it with all the people.

“On the other hand l am happy with this development as it helps put our country on the map where people can respect us as artistes and as a nation as well.

“When we did the track together with Freeman we had a vision and that vision was to make the track reach a larger audience, l am glad we are getting there,” said Nox.

Nox is also riding high with his latest offering The Surprise album which was released in September.

“People should get the Surprise and listen to their favourite Nox tracks.

“The old feeling is also there and l am sure people are enjoying,” added Nox. H Metro