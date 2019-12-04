All set for Miss Legs contest

B Latwell Nyangu

FIFTEEN contestants are set to battle it out for honours at the inaugural Miss Legs pageant whose auditions will start this weekend.

The grand finale will be held on Unity Day (December 22) at the Moth in Braeside where the finalists with beautiful legs are set to give modelling enthusiasts a rare feast of looks on the ramp.

In an interview with one of the coordinators Cecilia Mandy, she said:

“The main objective of this pageant is to have variety of initiatives which promote women.

“There are many different pageants and so we thought of coming up with something unique.

“We are looking for women above 18 and for now it will be for Harare women.

“The finals will be held on December 22 following our auditions this weekend.”

Added Mandy:

“It’s not about the face but the whole body and we are looking for women who think they have what it takes to compete in this pageant.

“The event will be hosted by HQ Entertainment in conjunction with the Moth and we are going to make this an annual event if we get positive response.

“We just want to promote women across all ages in different activities.”

Mandy said out of the 15 contestants, there will be the first, second winner and the people’s choice. H-Metro