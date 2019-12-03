Nurses e-recruitment deadline extended

By Andile Tshuma

Government has extended nurses e-recruitment deadline to December 8 after the process hit a snag last week as the payment portal was down.

The deadline, which was initially set for November 30 has been extended after it was noted that network glitches left thousands of prospective applicants stranded and in panic mode.

The public relations officer in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Mr Donald Mujiri, in a telephone interview yesterday, confirmed that the ministry had extended the deadline after realising that many people had failed to submit applications due to problems with the payment portal.

“We have extended the deadline to 8 December and prospective applicants can visit our website for more information on the application process,” he said

The application fee is $10, which is payable via Ecocash.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said interviews will be held at specified interview venues and will be sent through the ministry e-recruitment platform.

It said there is no school of nursing in the country that will recruit directly and no third parties have been requested to recruit on behalf of the health ministry.

“Applications must be submitted not later than 8 December 2019 using the following MOHCC Electronic Platform; www.mohcc.gov.zw and click on the e-nurse link which will take you to the registration page,” said the Ministry in a statement.

“The Ministry said successful candidates will be deployed anywhere where training posts are available across the country.

“Only candidates who meet the recruitment will be shortlisted for interviews.

“Successful candidates will be informed via the MOHCC Electronic Platform and are required to have a satisfactory Medical Examination conducted by a Government medical officer.

“Accepted candidates will be deployed to where training posts exist throughout the country. Unsuccessful applicants will be advised through the MOHCC Recruitment platform,” said the Ministry. The Chronicle