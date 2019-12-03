Nengomasha in messy divorce

By Mathew Masinge

Former Warriors midfielder, Tinashe ‘Father’ Nengomasha’s wife Samantha is gunning for the sale of their Hillside property and wants proceeds shared equally after a messy divorce.

Nengomasha married Samantha, daughter to the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi on Christmas Eve in 2011.

In papers before the court, Samantha is also claiming property the two acquired for the Hillside house and several others from their Johannesburg, South Africa house.

Two children were born out of the union and according to Samantha she has lost love for Nengomasha and finds no prospects to mend relations especially now after being apart for more than two years.

“The Plaintiff (Samantha) avers that the marriage relationship between the parties has so irretrievably broken down that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship;

“The parties have not lived together as a husband and wife for a continuous period exceeding 24 months,” reads Samantha’s declaration.

She said she is entitled to a share of what they enjoyed as husband and wife.

“It would be fair and equitable, in the event that this honourable court granting a decree of divorce that an order be made that the Plaintiff be awarded furniture which furnishes the Zimbabwe Hillside house and the furniture which furnished the South African house.

“The furniture which is now both located at the Hillside home,” she said.

Apart from the house and household property, the two also acquired vehicles and salon equipment which Samantha has also listed among properties needing to be shared.

Nengomasha is yet to respond to the summons. H-Metro