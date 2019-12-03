Love triangle man kidnaps rival

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A man from Bulawayo who kidnapped his neighbour over a woman they are both in love with has been sentenced to a wholly suspended seven years in prison.

Meliqiniso Tshuma (22) from Nketa 9 suburb pushed Mr Hendrick Chandirava (36) into his car and drove him to Nkulumane 12 following a misunderstanding over a woman who lives in South Africa. The court heard that Tshuma and Mr Chandirava were having an affair with the same woman, leading to the kidnapping incident.

Tshuma pleaded guilty to a kidnap charge before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove who convicted him.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.

For the State, Ms Samantha Gubede said Tshuma committed the offence on November 25 this year. “At around 10AM at Nketa Supermarket, the complainant and the accused person had an argument over a woman identified as Ms Siza Mkhwananzi who is in South Africa.

As a result, the accused person dragged the complainant into a motor vehicle and drove him to Nkulumane,” she said. Ms Gubede said the accused person’s father became aware the incident and rebuked his son.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Tshuma’s arrest. The Chronicle