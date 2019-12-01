Gunshots allegedly fired at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in Marondera

By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has rushed to deny claims that it fired gunshots at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in Marondera on Sunday.

A video posted by the MDC however captures a moment of panic after gunshots are audibly heard. A bizarre statement posted by the Ministry of Information on Twitter claimed;

“Police in Marondera had to deploy tearsmoke to disperse an aggressive crowd that was closing in on them. This was after leadership of a political party tried to hold a rally at Dombotombo Clinic without notifying police. For the avoidance of doubt, no firearm was discharged.”

MDC Treasurer David Coltart, a former Education Minister in the 2009-2013 coalition government, replied: “Why not say that it was the #MDC and @nelsonchamisa? Are you trying to be like the apartheid regime where people such as @NelsonMandela were banned & one could not even speak about them or mention their names? And shots were clearly fired. Tear gas doesn’t sound like that.”

Chamisa’s spokesman Dr Nkululeko Sibanda tweeted: “President Chamisa @nelsonchamisa is currently under military attack in Marondera. He remains unfazed.

“Police were firing live ammunition in the direction of President Nelson Chamisa. This is unacceptable and the President remains resolute and fired up.”

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya weighed in saying: “Zanu PF is good at self defeating and tarnishing it’s image and that of Zimbabwe.

“After police fired live ammunition @nelsonchamisa in Marondera sections of the international media report that opposition leader @nelsonchamisa escapes assassination attempt.”

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono tweeted: “The @mdczimbabwe released this video of gunshots fired at @nelsonchamisa where he was planting trees in Marondera.

“This kind of unrestrained use of guns against anyone who disagrees with this regime is what has made it illegitimate! This is a foot into the grave for Zim & economy.” Nehanda Radio