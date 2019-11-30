Chaplin schoolboys arrested over alleged rape of pupil in classroom

By Mejury Magaya

Two pupils at Chaplin High School in Gweru have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl after luring her to an empty classroom at the school.

The boys (18 and 19), who are doing A-level, allegedly lured the complainant (15) to the empty classroom after lying that she was needed by one of their teachers.

They appeared before Gweru Provincial Magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha facing one count of rape each.

The magistrate remanded the duo out of custody on $200 bail each to December 24 for trial.

For the State, Ms Constance Mudzudzu told the court that on October 29 this year, accused person one approached the complainant and lied to her that she was being called by one of the teachers at the school.

The court heard that the complainant was misled into believing that the teacher, whose name was not revealed, was in one of the classrooms. It is alleged that accused person one offered to take the complainant to the classroom where the said teacher was.

“One of the accused persons went with her to the said teacher’s office. Once the complainant was inside, he closed the door behind the complainant and the second accused,” said Ms Mudzudzu.

She said the second accused person, after being left with the complainant, allegedly removed her panties and inserted two fingers into her private parts without her consent.

Ms Mudzudzu said the second accused person then allegedly raped the complainant once. “After a few minutes the first accused person opened the door for the accused and complainant to come out,” she said.

Ms Mudzudzu said the complainant reported the matter leading to the arrest of the duo. The Chronicle