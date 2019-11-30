MDC spokesman Daniel Molokele involved in car accident

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) spokesman Daniel Molokele was involved in a car accident last night “on his way to Hwange after Bulawayo”, Nehanda Radio has been told.

MDC Vice Chairman and Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala told Nehanda Radio “Yes I talked to him. He was taken to Hwange General Hospital by well wishers.”

Asked about Molokele’s condition, Sikhala said; “Yes he is out of danger. He left the car behind and was rushed to Hwange Hospital.”

A statement later issued by Molokele read;

“Hallelujah! I thank God l am still alive. Last night l was involved in a car accident near St Lukes turn-off (close to Lupane) By God’s grace, l escaped with minor injuries. It could have been worse.

“I was driving from Bulawayo to Whange, when l saw a herd of cattle crossing the road in the darkness of the night. Instead of driving straight into the herd, l swerved off the road.

“My truck ended up stuck up on a dry and sandy small river bed. The truck is badly damaged but its engine remained intact. I am now recuperating from my home at Whange.

More follows…..