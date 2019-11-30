Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

MDC spokesman Daniel Molokele involved in car accident

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) spokesman Daniel Molokele was involved in a car accident last night “on his way to Hwange after Bulawayo”, Nehanda Radio has been told.

Spokesman for the Movement for Democratic Change party Daniel Molokele
MDC Vice Chairman and Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala told Nehanda Radio “Yes I talked to him. He was taken to Hwange General Hospital by well wishers.”

Asked about Molokele’s condition, Sikhala said; “Yes he is out of danger. He left the car behind and was rushed to Hwange Hospital.”

A statement later issued by Molokele read;

“Hallelujah! I thank God l am still alive. Last night l was involved in a car accident near St Lukes turn-off (close to Lupane) By God’s grace, l escaped with minor injuries. It could have been worse.

“I was driving from Bulawayo to Whange, when l saw a herd of cattle crossing the road in the darkness of the night. Instead of driving straight into the herd, l swerved off the road.

“My truck ended up stuck up on a dry and sandy small river bed. The truck is badly damaged but its engine remained intact. I am now recuperating from my home at Whange.

More follows…..

