‘Troubled waters’ for BOSSO player . . . Mussaka steals 16 bottles of water . . . Coach evicts him from dressing room

By Raymond Jaravaza/Fungai Muderere

The City of Bulawayo might be facing one of its worst water crises in recent times and the shortage appears to have ended the career of a Bosso player after he was fired from the team for stealing bottled water.

It took just 16 bottles of water for Ben Musaka, a young midfielder who was promoted into the Highlanders senior team by Madinda Ndlovu, to lose his job at the Bulawayo giants.

He is accused of stealing bottled water after a training session at Barbourfields, an act that incensed the Bosso coach Pieter Hendrik de Jongh.

“During a training session at Barbourfields Stadium in preparation for a weekend Premier Soccer League game, Musaka was doing light training since he is nursing an injury. He is said to have stolen 16 bottles of water, which he hid in his car.

“A search was conducted after the water could not be accounted for and it was discovered in the boy’s vehicle. It’s disappointing that a player who is paid a monthly salary can steal water and the coach was clearly angry after he was told of the incident,” said a source.

A couple of days after the incident Musaka was spotted by the coach in the dressing room after Bosso beat Manica Diamonds 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium and the coach is said to have once again lost his cool.

“The coach demanded that Musaka leaves the dressing room immediately and must never set foot anywhere near the team because he is a bad influence to the other players.

“The assumption was that the coach would sanction Musaka for a short while but the issue escalated when he (de Jongh) demanded that the player’s contract be terminated immediately,” added the source.

Musaka’s contract with the black and white army ends on 31 December. He will be looking for a new team if the club executive agrees with the coach that the player must pack his bags.

Welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo and club public relations Ronald Moyo both promised to get back to B-Metro Sport with a comment on the incident but had not done so by the time of going to print. B-Metro