Suicide prophet family speaks

By Shelton Masina

The family of the late Bulawayo Prophet Thembani Ngwenya whose spirit is alleged to be tormenting his 21-year-old girlfriend has opened up on the alleged haunting.

In an interview with B-Metro the late prophet’s younger brother Bekithemba Ngwenya (30) said there should be an immediate engagement between Prisca’s family and theirs so that they resolve the issue of nightmares haunting Prisca.

He, however, said as a family they did not believe that one could be haunted by the spirit of the dead if they did not commit any offence.

“Traditionally, we don’t believe that one can be haunted by the spirit of the dead if they did not commit any offence. After my brother’s sudden death, we tried to engage Prisca’s family but to no avail. They were also conspicuous by their absence at the funeral.

“We are, however, willing to engage the family so that we can deliberate on the issue of the alleged spirit which she claimed is haunting her,” said Bekithemba.

Bekithemba decided to open up after B-Metro carried a story recently in which Prisca complained of experiencing nocturnal visitations from a shadowy apparition which she suspected to be that of Thembani who committed suicide sometime in August this year at her house.

“I no longer have peaceful nights because of my late lover whose spirit is always visiting me. The spirit shows up and sometimes it would just hover on the door while handing over keys to me. At times the spirit would be charging at me saying I should leave it,” she recently told B-Metro.

This was also after she expressed interest in engaging the Ngwenya family.

Prophet Thembani who was also a member of the Inhlanganiso Yama Nazaretha Apostolic Church was found hanging in Prisca’s house.

He reportedly used a blue fleece jacket to hang himself and left a suicide note whose contents Prisca and his family refused to disclose.

According to the post-mortem report Thembani died as a result of hanging.