Man arrested for stuffing biltong in underwear

By Danisa Masuku

In a drama-filled incident a 28-year-old man was beaten up before he was arrested for stealing biltong from a retail shop in the city centre and stuffing it in his underwear.

The incident which attracted the attention of the shoppers happened at around 4pm last week on Friday at OK Jason Moyo Street.

Eugen Moyo (24) who was in the company of his two friends were buying alcohol at the supermarket.

While they were in the process of buying Moyo snatched a packet of biltong and stuffed it in his underwear.

Unbeknown to him he was captured on closed circuit television (CCTV). When he was making his way out of the shop a security guard arrested him.

“I was alerted by my boss in the control room that Moyo had taken a packet with two biltong pieces. We searched him and found the pack in his underwear,” said a security officer who requested anonymity.

The security guard went on to say Moyo tried to flee but onlookers effected a citizen’s arrest and pummelled him for his misdemeanour.

“They beat him and tore his shirt and three-quarter short. We took him to Bulawayo Central Police Station where a docket of theft was opened,” he said.

He appeared on Monday at Bulawayo magistrates’ court before magistrate Jeckonia Ncube facing a theft charge.

He pleaded guilty.

He took to the stand: “Your Worship, I apologise for stealing the biltong. On that particular day I was drunk and I acted under the influence of beer and I don’t know what I was doing. May you forgive me, I vow not to steal again.”

Moyo was warned and discharged. B-Metro