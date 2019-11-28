Andy Muridzo endorses ‘rebels’

By Kundai Marunya

Andy Muridzo has endorsed former band members who left him amid claims of low remuneration and exploitation in April.

The “rebels” who have formed Bark Charity Band launched their debut album “Hupenyu Hutsva” on Tuesday night at a packed East Point Night Club.

After performing a couple of songs with the band, Muridzo said the group is set for greater heights. “As many may have seen, I was one of the first people to arrive at the launch, not to check out the competition, but as someone who appreciates the great music these guys are making,” he said.

“These are my children. They came through me and as I stand here, I’m happy that they have grown up and are poised to achieve greatness.” The band proved its mettle through well-choreographed stage work. The performance at the launch earned them a show at Ruwa’s Prime Night Club this Saturday.

“We are happy for the amazing support we received today. Going to perform at Prime Night Club is one of the greatest gifts we got this day,” said the band’s operations manager Hulukani “Hwengaz” Hlatywayo.

As part of their post-launch activities, the band will also play in communities to spread love and music to other parts of the country. “Apart from our upcoming tours of South Africa and United Kingdom, we will travel to different communities to spread our music and love for humanity through free shows,’’ said one of the band’s trustees Jackie Katiyo.

Katiyo said they want to develop communities through music. “We had the likes of the late icon Oliver Mtukudzi who used music to influence development. We are just carrying on a legacy entrusted to every musician,” she said. The Herald