Tanya pulls out of Thor Olympics

By Collin Matiza

In sad development, Zimbabwe’s top female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda has pulled out of this week’s Thor Supercross and Motocross Winter Olympics in Florida, United States, due to illness.

The 14-year-old rider left Zimbabwe towards the end of October for the United States to prepare for the 48th edition of the Thor Supercross and Motocross Winter Olympics at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida.

Popularly known as the Thor Mini O’s, the event brings together more than 200 aspiring young amateur motocross riders from across the United States and the world.

Muzinda was hoping to make her second appearance at this world Supercross and Motocross jamboree.

But, as fate would have it, Muzinda was at the weekend struck by flu and was advised by the doctors to pull out of the event.

“Due to flu-like symptoms and advise from the medical team, I will not attend the 48th Thor Mini O’s presented by Pro Circuit this year.

“I will continue to train and be prepared for my next race. l will update (you) all as soon as I am 100% (fit),” Muzinda posted on her Facebook wall on Monday.

This might have come as a cruel blow for the aspiring Zimbabwean who was hoping to impress and secure a contract with one of the top female motocross racing teams in the United States.

Only a few days ago, before the start of the Thor Mini O’s, Muzinda was invited to train at the Stewart Compound in Florida.

The Stewart family are one of the most families in the United States through their son, James “Bubba” Stewart.

He is a former American professional motocross racer who competed in the AMA Motocross and the AMA Supercross Championships.

James Stewart, once known as the “fastest man on the planet,” officially walked away from the sport in March this year.

He walked away as one of the most accomplished riders in the history of the sport. He collected 50 AMA Supercross premier class wins, second all-time behind Jeremy McGrath, and two SX titles.

He retired with 20 career 250/450 Class wins in AMA Pro Motocross (fifth all-time) and 28 career 125/250 Class wins (first all-time).

“A great day at the Stewart Compound on ride day. “James is the world’s greatest Motocross and Supercross Champion who defied all odds to become the most sought-after champion with the help of his family.

“I had the chance to meet up with him and (got) a few tricks from him to make it in this extreme sport.

“I had the privilege to be invited by his dad, the legendary Big James Stewart Snr, a Super Dad indeed. Great family!” Muzinda said. The Herald