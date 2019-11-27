Mimosa sues ex-staffers

By Mathew Masinge

At least 17 ex-Mimosa Mining Company employees have been taken to court after a recent internal audit exposed that the company was duped of US$1 million through forgery of documents.

The audit suggested that the employees, forged signatures to award themselves overtime allowances allowing each of the accused employees to take home more money outside their job grades.

The alleged money swindling occurred around June 6, 2017 to January 26, 2018.

According to papers filed at the court, Dumisani Gwirambira allegedly benefited US$52 530, 98 from the thievery.

“At the time Defendant (Gwirambira) was employed by the Plaintiff (Mimosa Mining Co.), he fraudulently misrepresented that he was entitled to certain allowances securing himself US$54 375, 75.

“Gwirambira admitted to the misrepresentation and he also agreed to pay the legal cost in the event that Plaintiff institutes legal proceedings to recover the money.

“He made part payments leaving an outstanding balance of US$52 530, 98,” reads part of the summons.

Another unearthed case was made against Aaron Chibi who is accused of benefiting US$30 653, 06.

“Plaintiff prays for judgment against defendant (Chibi) in the sum of US$30 653, 06 plus interest,” continued the court papers.

Now the platinum mining company has approached the court to recover the alleged money from each of the 17 ex-workers who despite demand have refused to settle the anomaly.

Several others fingered in the scam are still to respond to the summons. H-Metro