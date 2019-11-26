ZIFA president nabbed for insulting Chiyangwa

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) president, Felton Kamabo was yesterday dragged to court with his accomplice for sending insulting messages to his predecessor and Zvimba South MP Phillip Chiyangwa.

Kamambo and ZIFA board member Philemon Machana were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare provincial magistrate, Victoria Mashamba.

The duo was released on $500 bail and were ordered not to interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalised.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that Kamambo texted his predecessor accusing him of stealing money from ZIFA during his tenure.

The message read, “Hie president. You are urged to stop your funny and negative interferences with football. Meanwhile, urgently start accounting for all the Zifa money you stole” the court heard.

The State further alleged that a day before, Machana had also sent a message to Chiyangwa making false accusations against him in a text that read

“You framed rape charges and even offered a Black Rhinos player to implicate an innocent man, they usually say if you leave in a glass house avoid throwing stones even to those who live under brick and mortar. It is sad that for a long time since just before the Afcon you engaged in an unprovoked warfare against my person and that of Zifa president F Kamambo.

“This was despite having won against all odds in contestation with you. I equally won the same elections despite your spirited efforts to decampaign me as well as your then deputy O Sibanda who had served you diligently. My only crime it would appear to you is why did I won where you lost and was the only one retained.

“You probably expected me to be your henchman to cause Kamabo’s reign all sorts of problems. You wanted me to assist your implanted boy to sabotage football so as two make Kamambo look bad.”

The two were remanded to appear in court on December 20. H-Metro