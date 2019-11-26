Warrant of arrest for Gumbura co-accused

By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo has issued a warrant of arrest to one of RMG Independent End Time Message leader Robert Martin Gumbura’s five accomplices on charges of attempting to escape from prison.

Gumbura, Blessing Chauke (29), Lucky Mhungu (42), Taurai Dodzo (51), Thomas Chacha (41), Elijah Vhumbunu (42), and Lucky Matambanadzo (43) are facing charges of attempting to escape from lawful custody, incitement in aggravating circumstances or alternatively conspiracy in aggravating circumstances for malicious damage to property.

They are facing charges of attempting to escape from lawful custody, incitement in aggravating circumstances or alternatively conspiracy in aggravating circumstances for malicious damage to property.

Mr Mapfumo issued the warrant of arrest against Elijah Vhumbunu who was on bail after State submitted that he was nowhere to be found.

The matter was deferred to November 27.

It is alleged that during the morning of February 13, 2015 in B Hall, Gumbura allegedly incited other

This resulted in prisoners vandalising property whose value was estimated at $500 000. The Herald