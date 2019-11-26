I’m done with 2019 – King 98

By Taonga Nyemba

Zim Hip Hop game changer King 98 says he will not release any more music in 2019 after a busy year.

The 21-year-old, who welcomed South African rapper Nasty C on Sunday ahead of their tour of selected schools, says he is now focusing much on live shows which are lined up before the year ends.

“For this year, I think I’m done releasing new music.

“I will be dropping some singles and an album next year.

“On the upcoming album, I will be working with a number of locals and of course Nasty C, some international acts I won’t say.

“I have shows lined up with Ivyson being one of them and the biggest show before the year ends,” said King 98.

King 98, who has managed to create a solid relationship with the coolest kid in Africa Nasty C, will be on a high school tour mission this week.

He also expressed his interest in helping less privileged children.

The farmiliarisation tour, which is set to drum up support for the rapper ahead of the last leg of the Ivyson Tour, has been endorsed by many.

It will be held on December 21 at Pabloz Car Park. H-Metro