‘DeMbare will be unstoppable’

By Rest Mutore

Tonderai Ndiraya believes, with more guidance and experience, Dynamos will be the team to beat next season.

It seems Ndiraya is already looking into the future after fielding a youthful side in their 1-0 defeat to CAPS United on Sunday.

He gave the nod to youngsters Nigel Katawa and Kudzanai Dhemere benching seasoned players like Edward Sadomba and Simba Nhivi.

“These are young boys; I think we largely fielded a very young side. A young side which has given hope to the institution,” said Ndiraya.

Ndiraya said the team is progressing well and will be difficult to stop next season.

“With what I’ve seen in the past few games, I think the team is heading in the right direction and I’m sure with more guidance more experience, these boys will be difficult to stop next year,” he said.

The defeat to Makepekepe was DeMbare’s first in 19 games though 17 of them are draws.

Ndiraya, however, draws some positives in that saying his boys gave a good account of themselves at the same time showering praises to CAPS United.

“Overall, well done to CAPS United they are really doing well, well done to coach Dodo (Darlington) for the good work he has done since taking over from Lloyd Chitembwe.

“I hope they will keep pushing until the last day. The league is tight, exciting and I hope they will push to the final day,” said Ndiraya.

DeMbare are eighth on the current standings and Ndiraya is still hopeful for a top four finish with two games to play.

He said that has been their target through the season and its achievable as they trail fourth-placed Highlanders with just a point.

They play Harare City and Triangle United in their last matches, fixtures Ndiraya admitted are not easy.

“But from our end, I hope we recover from this defeat (to CAPS) and finish the last two matches well.

“We still have our targets, we have a chance to finish in the top four and we will still push hard so that we achieve that target,” said Ndiraya. H-Metro