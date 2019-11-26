Bamusi demands right attitude

By Snodia Mikiri

CAPS United winger Phineas Bamusi said they need the right attitude and mentality for them to win the championship.

Makepekepe are coming from a 1-0 victory over city rivals Dynamos which saw them taking a giant step in their championship quest.

They lead the pack with 58 points, followed by FC Platinum with 56 points in what is virtually a two-horse race.

Chicken Inn are third with a mathematical chance to be crowned champions with two games to play.

“We are almost there; the future lies in our hands. It’s how we will respond that will matter the most.

“With the right attitude, character and mentality the championship will be ours to lose. We will lose it to ourselves.

“We have to remain humble and fight harder than before, the defining moments are the most challenging ones,” said Bamusi.

Bamusi said they have what it takes to bring the championship to Harare.

CAPS are left with a trip to Ngezi before hosting defending champions FC Platinum in their last game of the season.

“We have come a long way as a team and we will keep pushing, we can’t afford to lose it now.

“We are almost there; we are only 180 minutes away from glory. We have to win all our two remaining games,” he added.

Bamusi said the Dynamos win has helped boost morale and confidence in the camp.

“Good feeling to win especially for us, everyone wants a victory against Dynamos.

“We are gunning for the championship and we are under pressure. We dropped unnecessary points in our previous outing and we are now fighting to stay relevant.

“We responded well as a team, Dynamos win gives us a different good vibe, it’s different from the other games.

“We are more motivated that before because of the Dynamos win,” he said. H-Metro